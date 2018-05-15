KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 26 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT328.03 per US dollar at the trades volume USD80,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2972 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB38,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT327.77 per dollar (KZT-0.08), the total volume of trades - USD164,800 th. (USD+49,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2981 per ruble (KZT-0.0118), the total volume of trading was RUB43,500 th. (RUB-7,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.5400 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.0762 % per annum at the trades volume of USD176,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.