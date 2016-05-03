KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.21

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held today on KASE due to the holiday on May 3, 2016 in the Russian Federation (Spring and Labor Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT329.21 per US dollar at the trades volume USD67,

550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT329.21 per dollar (+1.55); the total volume of

trades – USD79,900 th. (-106,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1300 (14.66 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD71,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2700 (14.97 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD65,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.