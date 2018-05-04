KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.22

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ, EURKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ, RUBKZT_TОМ, CNYKZT_TОМ, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holidays - May 7 (Defender of the Motherland Day) and May 9 (Victory Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, May 5, to Tuesday, May 8.

25 banks traded in the session.



Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT329.22 per US dollar at the trades volume USD108,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT393.90 per euro, the trades volume - EUR5,400 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2135 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB 34,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT328.99 per dollar (KZT-1.73), the total volume of trades - USD220,500 th. (USD+105,750 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2135 per ruble (KZT+0.0122), the total volume of trading was RUB34,500 th. (RUB-48,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7622 % per annum at the trades volume of USD726,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.