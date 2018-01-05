KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.74

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in RUBKZT_TOМ instrument were not held today on KASE due to holidays in the Russian Federation from 1 to 8 January 2018.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT329.74 per US dollar at the trades volume USD90,400 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT398.56 per euro at the trades volume EUR900 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT330.13 per dollar (KZT-2.29), the total volume of trades - USD229,550 th., (USD+63,950 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.0666 % per annum at the trades volume of USD77,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2480 % per annum at the trades volume of USD418,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.