KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.91

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, EURKZT_0_002 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the US, UK and Germany (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

Weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT329.91 per US dollar at the trades volume USD167,150 th.;

On US dollar with T+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

On euro with T+0, T+1 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6551 per ruble at the trades volume RUR115,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT330.77 per dollar (-4.31); the total volume of trades - USD343,850 th. (+101,150 th.).

25 banks participated in the trades.