KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in RUBKZT_TOМ instrument were not held today on KASE due to holidays in the Russian Federation from 1 to 8 January 2018.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.55 per US dollar at the trades volume USD67,100 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT330.43 per dollar (KZT+0.30), the total volume of trades - USD89,400 th., (USD-140,150 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.9399 % per annum at the trades volume of USD79,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2499 % per annum at the trades volume of USD417,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

21 banks participated in the trades.