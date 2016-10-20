KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.80

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.80 per US dollar at the trades volume USD62,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3088 per ruble at the trades volume RUR37,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT330.56 per dollar (KZT-1.62); the total volume of trades - USD108,500 th. (USD+28,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +11.5209 % per annum at the trades volume of USD217,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +11.5774 % per annum at the trades volume of USD31,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

29 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.