KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.31

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on October 10, 2016 in the US (Columbus Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT331.31 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD72,850 th.;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT369.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3283 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR15,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT331.41 per dollar (KZT-1.28); the total volume of

trades - USD113,200 th. (USD+22,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +11.9893 % per annum at the trades volume of USD149,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.