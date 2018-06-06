KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.06

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.06 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD45,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT390.50 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3539 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB

46,800 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT51.9500 per yuan at the trades volume CNY50

th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT331.83 per dollar (KZT+0.92), the total volume of trades - USD101,800 th. (USD-28,900 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3539 per ruble (KZT+0.0074), the total volume of trading was RUB46,800 th., (RUB-+18,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.6342 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 59,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9107 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 388,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.