KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.26

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in RUBKZT_TOМ instrument were not held today on KASE due to holidays in the Russian Federation from 1 to 8 January 2018.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.26 per US dollar at the trades volume USD110,300 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT399.92 per euro at the trades volume EUR800 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.42 per dollar (KZT-0.87), the total volume of trades - USD165,600 th., (USD+56,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.2326 % per annum at the trades volume of USD119,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.7314 % per annum at the trades volume of USD419,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

23 banks participated in the trades.