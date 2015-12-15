KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.36, EURKZT_TOD = 372.20, RUBKZT_TOD = 4.7090, USDKZT_0_001 = +1.7300 (62.47 % APR)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.36 per US dollar at the trades volume USD187,900 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT372.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR600 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7090 per ruble at the trades volume RUR160,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.56 per dollar (+6.11); the total volume of

trades – USD315,150 th. (-196,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+1.7300 (62.47 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD617,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.