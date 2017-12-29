KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in RUBKZT_TOМ instrument were not held today on KASE due to holidays in the Russian Federation from 1 to 8 January 2018.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.48 per US dollar at the trades volume USD268,250 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7862 per ruble at the trades volume RUR25,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.33 per dollar (KZT+1.02), the total volume of trades - USD391,700 th., (USD+135,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.8920 % per annum at the trades volume of USD188,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +11.0347 % per annum at the trades volume of USD207,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.