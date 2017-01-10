KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.94

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.94 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD32,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5559 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR146,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.85 per dollar (KZT+2.31); the total volume of

trades - USD48,250 th. (USD-29,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +13.0000 % APR with the ask +3.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.3628 % per annum at the trades volume of USD684,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.