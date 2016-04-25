KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.63

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.63 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT375.65 per euro at the trades volume EUR500 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0158 per ruble at the trades volume RUR134,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT333.81 per dollar (-0.78); the total volume of trades - USD120,150 th. (-38,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1400 (15.20 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD179,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

28 banks participated in the trades.