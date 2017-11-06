KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was conducted on KASE today due to the holiday on November 6 in the Russian Federation (National Unity Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.16 per US dollar at the trades volume USD47,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT388.90 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.52 per dollar (KZT+0.42), the total volume of

trades - USD99,400 th. (USD-4,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.3726 % per annum at the trades volume of USD21,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2956 % per annum at the trades volume of USD306,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.