KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades on RUBKZT_TOМ, RUBKZT_SPT, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 were made today on KASE due to holidays on June 11 and 12 in Russian Federations (Russia Day). 23 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.22 per US dollar at the trades volume USD100,550 th;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3424 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 46,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT52.2067 per yuan at the trades volume of CNY300 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT334.02 per dollar (KZT+0.94), the total volume of trades - USD249,300 th. (USD+29,400 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3436 per ruble (KZT-0.0569), the total volume of trading was RUB48,700 th., (RUB-12,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +11.0000 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 55,300;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.0676 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 383,000 th;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.