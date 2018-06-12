KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades on RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 were made today on KASE due to holiday on June 12 in Russian Federations (Russia Day). 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.45 per US dollar at the trades volume USD34,700 th;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT394.30 per euro at the trades volume EUR300 th;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT334.50 per dollar (KZT+0.70), the total volume of trades - USD71,400 th. (USD+3,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.2104 % per annum, at the trading volume of USD36,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.1991 % per annum at the trading volume of USD374,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.