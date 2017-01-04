KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.49

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). RUBKZT_TOD was not traded today on KASE due to the holidays from January 4 to 6, 2017 in the Russian Federation

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.49 per US dollar at the trades volume USD54,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.51 per dollar (KZT+1.22); the total volume of trades – USD62,400 th. (USD-24,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +8.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD4,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.2434 % per annum at the trades volume of USD788,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.