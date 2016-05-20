KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.25

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT335.25 per US dollar at the trades volume USD59,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)made up KZT5.0590 per ruble at the trades volume RUR24,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT335.01 per dollar (KZT+0.12); the total volume of trades – USD169,050 th. (USD+56,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.3230 % per annum at the trades volume of USD222,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up

+14.0000 % per annum, the ask – 0.0000 % per annum;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.