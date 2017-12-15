KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.37

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT335.37 per US dollar at the trades volume USD115 000 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT335.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD4,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT395.43 per euro at the trades volume EUR900 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7085 per ruble at the trades volume RUR24,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT335.33 per dollar (KZT+0.41), the total volume of trades - USD188,300 th. (USD-1,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4446 % per annum at the trades volume of USD212,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.4382 % per annum at the trades volume of USD389,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.