KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.46

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT335.46 per US dollar at the trades volume USD72,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0917 per ruble at the trades volume RUR51,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT335.71 per dollar (+3.20); the total volume of

trades – USD204,150 th. (+48,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1300 (13.66 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD85,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.7400 (40.21 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD45,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.