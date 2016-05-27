KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.51

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 30 in the US (Memorial Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT335.51 per US dollar at the trades volume USD57,900 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0984 per ruble at the trades volume RUR46,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT335.48 per dollar (KZT+2.39); the total volume of trades - USD77,000 th. (USD-59,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +13.6481 % per annum at the trades volume of USD260,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

23 banks participated in the trades.