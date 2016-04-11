KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.48, EURKZT_TOD = 384.50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT336.48 per US dollar at the trades volume USD68,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT384.50 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) made USD1.1400 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0380 per ruble at the trades volume RUR144,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT336.87 per dollar (-3.44); the total volume of trades - USD156,000 th. (+60,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1400 (14.99 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD288,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask was KZT+0.2500;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.