KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.48

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). On CNYKZT_TОМ no deals were made at KASE today due to the holiday on June 18 in the People's Republic of China (Dragon Boat Festival). 24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT336.48 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD129,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT388.90 per euro, the trades volume - EUR500 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3768 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB

45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT336.39 per dollar (KZT+0.40), the total volume of trades - USD155,350 th. (USD+40,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3785 per ruble (KZT+0.0028), the total volume of trading was RUB53,000 th., (RUB-2,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.6818 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 68,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.8594 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 149,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.