KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.65

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT336.65 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD51,050 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT378.00 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0396 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR31,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT336.48 per dollar (KZT+0.11); the total volume of trades - USD221,950 th. (USD+62,350 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.7428 % per annum at the trades volume of USD184,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +13.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD8,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.