KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.61

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holidays and days-off on September 4 (Labor Day) in the US and on September 1 (first day of Eid al-Adha) in Kazakhstan.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT337.61 per US dollar at the trades volume USD176,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT401.28 per euro at the trades volume EUR250 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7743 per ruble at the trades volume RUR71,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.1300 per yuan at the trades volume CNY350 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.04 per dollar (+2.34); the total volume of trades - USD296,000 th. (+58,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +10.1674 % per annum at the trades volume of USD402,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.