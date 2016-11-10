KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.73

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on November 11, 2016 in the US (Veterans Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT337.73 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD51,050 th.;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT369.34 per euro at the trades volume EUR250 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3300 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR157,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.36 per dollar (KZT-2.82); the total volume of

trades - USD88,750 th. (USD-30,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +11.6096 % per annum at the trades volume of USD254,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.