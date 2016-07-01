KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.06

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.06 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD51,000 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2903 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR27,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.04 per dollar (-0.62); the total volume of

trades - USD96,900 th. (+23,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +11.5045 % per annum at the trades volume of USD768,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.