KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.70

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was not held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 4 in the Russian Federation.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.70 per US dollar at the trades volume USD36,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.84 per dollar (KZT+0.49); the total volume of trades - USD86,000 th. (USD-49,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.1035 % per annum at the trades volume of USD138,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.0125 % per annum at the trades volume of USD40,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.