KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.82

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 banks were traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT338.82 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD49,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.06 per euro at the trades volume of EUR950 th,

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3965 per ruble at the trades volume of

RUB70,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.84 per dollar (KZT-0.66), the total volume of trades - USD79,150 th. (USD+17,050 th.).

Weighted average exchange rate of Russian ruble based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3965 per ruble (KZT+0.0029), the total volume of trades - RUB70,000 (RUB+63,000 th)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.2000 % per annum at the trades volume USD35,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9146 % per annum at the trades volume USD303,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- On RUBKZT_0_001 и RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.