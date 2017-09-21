KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.08

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT340.08 per US dollar at the trades volume USD77,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT403.80 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8464 per ruble at the trades volume RUR657,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) made up KZT5.8460 per ruble at the trades volume RUR572,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT340.35 per dollar (KZT-1.26); the total volume of trades - USD133,350 th. (USD-40,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0282 % per annum at the trades volume of USD112,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.1756 % per annum at the trades volume of USD313,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.