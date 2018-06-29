KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).24 banks participated on trade.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT341.30 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD88,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT397.50 per euro at the trade volume EUR100 th;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4392 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR46,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar based on result of morning and day session made up KZT341.08 per dollar (KZT-0.23), total trade volume USD127,900 th;( USD-21,150 th;).

Weighted average Russian ruble based on result of morning and day session made up KZT5.4395 per ruble (KZT+0.0370), total trade volume

RUB53,000 th; ( RUB+16,000 th;)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.6728 % per annum at the trades volume of USD163,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.8938 % per annum at the trades volume of USD324,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.