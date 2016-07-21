KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 342.05

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT342.05 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT378.70 per euro at the trades volume EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3851 per ruble at the trades volume RUR41,900 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT342.23 per dollar (KZT+2.33); the total volume of trades – USD111,000 th. (USD+42,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.1098 % per annum at the trades volume of USD192,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +13.5000 % per annum, the ask – +11.5000 % per annum;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.



26 banks participated in the trades.