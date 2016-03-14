KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.01

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.01 per US dollar at the trades volume USD42,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT381.70 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.9102 per ruble at the trades volume RUR52,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.32 per dollar (-0.60); the total volume of trades - USD97,500 th. (-13,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1100 (11.33 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD245,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

21 banks participated in the trades.