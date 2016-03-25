KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on March 25 (Good Friday), March 28 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.10 per US dollar at the trades volume USD68,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0130 per ruble at the trades volume RUR80,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.83 per dollar (-3.14); the total volume of trades – USD154,400 th. (-10 900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.3300 at the trades volume of USD278,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

23 banks participated in the trades.