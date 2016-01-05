KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.22

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holidays from January 1 to 10, 2016 in the Russian Federation.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.22 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD42,700 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.14 per dollar (+2.87); the total volume of trades - USD134,300 th. (-99,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.7500 (79.79 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD595,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

20 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.