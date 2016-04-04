KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.13

ALMATY. KAZINFORMThe day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT344.13 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD28,450 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system

were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0412 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR41,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT344.00 per dollar (+1.51); the total volume of

trades - USD65,350 th. (-50,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1000 (10.10 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD267,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask was KZT+0.1900;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.