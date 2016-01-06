  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.49

    16:07, 06 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holidays from January 1 to 10, 2016 in the Russian Federation.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT345.49 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD39,500 th.;

    - on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.01 per dollar (+1.87); the total volume of trades - USD97,700 th. (-36,600 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+1.4800 (78.34 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD637,000 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    21 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!