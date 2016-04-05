KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.54

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT345.54 per US dollar at the trades volume USD36,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT393.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0337 per ruble at the trades volume RUR43,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.52 per dollar (+1.52); the total volume of trades – USD65,250 th. (-100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1100 (12.14 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD295,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2400 at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.