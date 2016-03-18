KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.74

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on March 21-23 (Nauryz meiramy) in Kazakhstan and day-off on March 25 (Good Friday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT345.74 per US dollar at the trades volume USD101,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0636 per ruble at the trades volume RUR68,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.73 per dollar (-0.32); the total volume of trades - USD118,500 th. (-145,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.7200 (12.62 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD223,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

28 banks participated in the trades.