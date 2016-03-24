KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 346.97

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on March 25 (Good Friday), March 28 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT346.97 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0527 per ruble at the trades volume RUR66,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT346.97 per dollar (+1.24); the total volume of trades - USD165,300 th. (+46,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1200 at the trades volume of USD236,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

25 banks participated in the trades.