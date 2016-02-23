KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 348.45, USDKZT_0_001 = +0.1500 (15.49 % APR)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday on February 23 in the Russian Federation no trading in RUBKZT_TOD instrument was held on KASE today.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT348.45 per US dollar at the trades volume USD114,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT348.69 per dollar (-3.08); the total volume of trades – USD316,300 th. (+105,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1500 (15.49 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD238,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.