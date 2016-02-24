KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 348.95

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT348.95 per US dollar at the trades volume USD58,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.5679 per ruble at the trades volume RUR126,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT348.96 per dollar (+0.27); the total volume of trades – USD74,050 th. (-242,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1500 (15.47 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD239,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.