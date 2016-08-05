KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 348.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT348.99 per US dollar at the trades volume USD90,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3359 per ruble at the trades volume RUR22,100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT348.97 per dollar (KZT-3.09); the total volume of trades – USD141,600 th. (USD-27,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.5580 % per annum at the trades volume of USD297,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.4092 % per annum at the trades volume of USD67,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.