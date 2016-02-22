  • kz
    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 351.63, USDKZT_0_001 = +0.1500 (15.32 % APR)

    16:30, 22 February 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday on February 22 in the Russian Federation no trading in RUBKZT_TOD instrument was held on KASE today.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT351.63 per US dollar at the trades volume USD79,400 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements     Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT351.77 per dollar (-3.68); the total volume of trades – USD210,450 th. (+42,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1500 (15.32 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD264,700 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    23 banks participated in the trades.

    Economy KASE Finance and Budget News
