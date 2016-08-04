KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 352.13

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT352.13 per US dollar at the trades volume USD105,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3157 per ruble at the trades volume RUR55,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT352.06 per dollar (KZT-1.95); the total volume of trades – USD168,600 th. (USD-33,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.7678 % per annum at the trades volume of USD305,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.7553 % per annum at the trades volume of USD29,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.