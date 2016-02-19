KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 353.83

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT353.83 per US dollar at the trades volume USD38,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6429 per ruble at the trades volume RUR103,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT355.45 per dollar (+4.87); the total volume of trades - USD168,450 th. (+42,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.4200 (14.39 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD242,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT0.0000 per US dollar, the ask - KZT+0.4000 per US dollar;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.