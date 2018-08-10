KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 357.02

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT357.02 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD176,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlement Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT408.85 per euro at the trading volume of EUR1,000 th.,

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3410 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR30,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.0350 per yuan at the trading volume of

CNY200 th.,

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT356.80 per dollar (KZT+2.74), the total volume of trades - USD318,450 th., (USD-336,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3439 per ruble (KZT-0.0424), the total volume of trades - RUB50,000 th., (RUB+20,000 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4435 % per annum at the trades volume of USD61,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2734 % per annum at the trades volume of USD193,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.