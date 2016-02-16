KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 357.87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT357.87 per US dollar at the trades volume USD42,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6722 per ruble at the trades volume RUR78,900 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT357.71 per dollar (-4.39); the total volume of trades - USD57,100 th. (+8,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1300 (13.36 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD344,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.