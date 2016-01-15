KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 359.30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held due to the holiday on January 18 in the US (Martin Luther King Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT359.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD44,050 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6804 per ruble at the trades volume RUR8,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.90 per dollar (-4.33); the total volume of

trades – USD83,800 th. (+16,950 th.). On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+1.9900 at the trades volume of USD802,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.